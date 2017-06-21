Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting ...

Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting Released From Hospital

8 hrs ago

AURORA, Colo. - The 30-year-old man police say aimed a gun at them during an eight mile chase and wound up getting shot by officers is out of the hospital and in custody.

