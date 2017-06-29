School Districts Remove Objectionable...

School Districts Remove Objectionable Material From Student Research Databases

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

AURORA, Colo. - Some Denver area school districts are reevaluating their use of an educational database after a CBS4 investigation found the database could lead students to pornographic and obscene materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min Frankie Rizzo 51,742
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 28,779
Nicole DuBois Savage 3 hr Jamie Dundee 16
CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down Thu anonymous 1
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Wed Dad 1,143
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed REAL AMERICAN 735
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Tue Abandoned mistress 172
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC