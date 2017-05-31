School District 27J's third high school expected to relieve...

Construction crews work near a large window that will give expansive views from what will be the future library at Riverdale Ridge High School, the newest in the Brighton 27J School District, on May 31, 2017 in Thornton. Construction crews continue work on the Riverdale Ridge High School, the newest in the Brighton 27J School District, on May 31, 2017 in Thornton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.