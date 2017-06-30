Republican Greg Lopez, former mayor o...

Republican Greg Lopez, former mayor of Parker, announces entry into crowded field for governor

Friday Jun 30

Greg Lopez, the former mayor of Parker, this week announced he'll be running for governor of Colorado, joining a crowded Republican field that's only expected to grow between now and the 2018 primary. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Lopez served as the Colorado state director of the Small Business Administration from 2008 to 2014, and was a longtime member of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

