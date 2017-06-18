Parents, children return to Colorado ...

Parents, children return to Colorado Fetal Care Center for Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

When Nicole Shore heard that the twins she carried in her womb were in danger because of a fetal abnormality that could be corrected only by cauterizing blood vessels they shared within her body, she was devastated. The children had Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, a disease involving the placenta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 47 min Frankie Rizzo 50,891
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,675
Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering 11 hr yehoshooah adam 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 19 hr Assquatch 11
Cole Slaw 22 hr Cole Slaw Admirier 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 15
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! Sat Wth 4
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC