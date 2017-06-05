Northern lights make rare visit to Gr...

Northern lights make rare visit to Grand Valley

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, that appeared May 27 are reflected in Highline Lake in this photo by Bryan White. White has also posted other photos of the event at his website, http://www.astro-photo.com .

