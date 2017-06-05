New Refugee Center in Aurora to Be a ...

New Refugee Center in Aurora to Be a "One-Stop Shop" for Recent Arrivals

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Known for its large population of refugees and immigrants , the city of Aurora is also home to a number of nonprofits, such as Project Worthmore , that help arrivals from around the world settle into life in Colorado. The new refugee center is being made possible by the donation of four parcels of land, located near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Havana Street, by the St. Matthew Lutheran Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min Frankie Rizzo 50,074
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr ReplaceGOP 28,445
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ... Jun 4 Bored 1
a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s... May 30 WANDA 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC