Mount Evans should be restored to its original name
Mountain Evans, as seen from Aurora, is named for John Evans, the first territorial governor of Colorado. It was originally named Mount Rosa or Mount Rosalie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|19 min
|cpeter1313
|50,781
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|5 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|tbird19482
|28,625
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|13 hr
|resposibility
|3
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|16 hr
|Wth
|4
|Roosters
|Fri
|greasy creek
|5
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 14
|Lucy
|729
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC