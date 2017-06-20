Mother of Aurora stabbing victim stru...

Mother of Aurora stabbing victim struggles to cope with loss, wants justice

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

When Brenda Wallenstrom left her Aurora home to go to work on Martin Luther King Jr. Day last January, she told her son goodbye. Wallenstrom, 49, came to the Adams County Justice Center on Tuesday expecting to hear Lozoya enter a plea to the charge of first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min Frankie Rizzo 51,000
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,695
Cole Slaw 17 hr Virona 2
Roosters 17 hr Limbaugh 6
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 17 hr Goisha 5
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 17 hr Solique 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Sergio Fred 730
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC