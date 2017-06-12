Mother Of Aurora Shooting Victim Asks...

Mother Of Aurora Shooting Victim Asks Alex Jones If Congressional Shooting Is 'A False Flag'

Sandy Phillips, whose daughter, Jessica Ghawi , was killed during a mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, asked Jones on Twitter whether Wednesday's shooting is "a false flag shooting, too." Phillips was referring to Jones' comments that other mass shootings were " a false flag " and orchestrated by gun control advocates.

