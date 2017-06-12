Megyn Kelly defends interview with Alex Jones; says she's 'revolted'...
In this April 8, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly attends the 2016 Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. Anchor Megyn Kelly is defending her interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, saying it is important for journalists to "shine a light" on influential figures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 min
|Respect71
|28,542
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|46 min
|cpeter1313
|50,324
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Lucy
|729
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Sorosing On
|167
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne...
|Jun 10
|troyetaylor
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Jun 10
|charisse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC