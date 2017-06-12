Megyn Kelly defends interview with Al...

Megyn Kelly defends interview with Alex Jones; says she's 'revolted'...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFTV Orlando

In this April 8, 2016 file photo, Megyn Kelly attends the 2016 Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. Anchor Megyn Kelly is defending her interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, saying it is important for journalists to "shine a light" on influential figures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 min Respect71 28,542
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 46 min cpeter1313 50,324
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Lucy 729
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Tue Sorosing On 167
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Jun 11 julia 1,140
News Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne... Jun 10 troyetaylor 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) Jun 10 charisse 9
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,273 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC