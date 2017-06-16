Man who fatally beat his 84-year-old grandfather sentenced to 72 years

An Aurora man who beat his 84-year-old grandfather to death during a dinner argument was sentenced Friday to 72 years in prison. Jason Vanbommel, 34, was sentenced in Arapahoe District Court after being found guilty by a jury in April of reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault of an at-risk adult, among other charges, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office.

