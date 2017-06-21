Man suspected of Aurora fatal shooting - then boarding a bus - is identified
A man suspected of fatally shooting a victim in Aurora - then getting on a bus, where he was arrested - has been identified. Phillip K. Wilson, 34, is being held on investigation of first-degree murder, assault and battery, according to the Aurora Police Department.
