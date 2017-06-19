Man sentenced to life plus 96 years in fatal triple shooting at Bronco Bar

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the El Bronco Bar in Aurora in this November 2014 file photo. An Adams County judge sentenced Ignacio Luque-Verdugo to the maximum life in prison plus 96 years for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault in the 2014 shooting at the Bronco Bar in Aurora that left one man dead and wounded two others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.