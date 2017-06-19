Man sentenced to life plus 96 years in fatal triple shooting at Bronco Bar
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the El Bronco Bar in Aurora in this November 2014 file photo. An Adams County judge sentenced Ignacio Luque-Verdugo to the maximum life in prison plus 96 years for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault in the 2014 shooting at the Bronco Bar in Aurora that left one man dead and wounded two others.
