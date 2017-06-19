Man paralyzed during body camera-taped encounter with La Junta police settles federal lawsuit
Donovan Duran in January 2016 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora where he was treated after being paralyzed. Donovan Duran, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a December 2015 encounter with two La Junta police officers, has reached a settlement in his federal lawsuit against the southeast Colorado town.
