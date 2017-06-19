Man fatally shot in Aurora; suspect a...

Man fatally shot in Aurora; suspect arrested on RTD bus

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Aurora, and a suspect in his death was arrested a short distance away on an RTD bus. Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 1948 S. Ouray St., police said.

