Man fatally shot in Aurora; suspect arrested on RTD bus
A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Aurora, and a suspect in his death was arrested a short distance away on an RTD bus. Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 1948 S. Ouray St., police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|21 min
|tbird19482
|28,682
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|25 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,912
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|Sergio Fred
|730
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Assquatch
|11
|Cole Slaw
|Sun
|Cole Slaw Admirier
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|15
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC