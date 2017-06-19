Love,interrupted

Love,interrupted

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Violet Martin holds a portrait of her late husband Bob. The two reconnected after decades apart and married recently when they found out his cancer was terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Ulysses 51,263
Is pink around 10 hr Heavenlee50 1
Lookin in denver 10 hr Heavenlee50 7
New president and crew ideas Sat TheOneAndOnlyEpic 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Fri ReplaceGOP 28,730
CHI-St. Lukes Fri anonymous 1
hello Aurora yall ready for economic collapse? (Feb '16) Jun 22 Eddie 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC