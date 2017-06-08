Lawsuit alleges Aurora mortgage compa...

Lawsuit alleges Aurora mortgage company faked documents, falsified applications

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Four ex-employees accuse Aurora-based American Financial Corp. in a lawsuit of firing them after trying to expose the company's alleged mortgage fraud. Four ex-employees accuse Aurora-based American Financial Corp. in a lawsuit of firing them after trying to expose the company's alleged mortgage fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Frankie Rizzo 50,169
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 47 min tbird19482 28,470
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Laura Scurt 727
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Jun 5 Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ... Jun 4 Bored 1
a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s... May 30 WANDA 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC