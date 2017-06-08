Lawsuit alleges Aurora mortgage company faked documents, falsified applications
Four ex-employees accuse Aurora-based American Financial Corp. in a lawsuit of firing them after trying to expose the company's alleged mortgage fraud. Four ex-employees accuse Aurora-based American Financial Corp. in a lawsuit of firing them after trying to expose the company's alleged mortgage fraud.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,169
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|47 min
|tbird19482
|28,470
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 5
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ...
|Jun 4
|Bored
|1
|a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s...
|May 30
|WANDA
|1
