Lafayette's Flatirons Community Churc...

Lafayette's Flatirons Community Church announces plans for Aurora location for 4th campus

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Pastor Jim Burgen practices his sermon during a dress rehearsal for the weekend's service at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette in June 2016. Flatirons Community Church will expand its mission to a fourth campus in Aurora this fall, Senior Pastor Jim Burgen signaled to a Lafayette congregation last weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Wondering 50,876
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 42 min Respect71 28,678
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr Sergio Fred 730
Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering 22 hr yehoshooah adam 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) Mon Assquatch 11
Cole Slaw Sun Cole Slaw Admirier 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 15
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC