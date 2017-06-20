Kids flock to Aurora's free Summer in the City activities
Pablo Reyes, 7, practices his golf swing June 1 under the guidance of Charlie Rey during the Summer in the City event in Aurora in 2016. Gabriel Molina ambled into Del Mar Park on a Wednesday as Aurora's Summer in the City activities were getting underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,948
|Cole Slaw
|7 hr
|Virona
|2
|Roosters
|7 hr
|Limbaugh
|6
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|7 hr
|Goisha
|5
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|7 hr
|Solique
|12
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|tbird19482
|28,691
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Sergio Fred
|730
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC