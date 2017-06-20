Kids flock to Aurora's free Summer in...

Kids flock to Aurora's free Summer in the City activities

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Pablo Reyes, 7, practices his golf swing June 1 under the guidance of Charlie Rey during the Summer in the City event in Aurora in 2016. Gabriel Molina ambled into Del Mar Park on a Wednesday as Aurora's Summer in the City activities were getting underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,948
Cole Slaw 7 hr Virona 2
Roosters 7 hr Limbaugh 6
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 7 hr Goisha 5
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 7 hr Solique 12
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr tbird19482 28,691
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Sergio Fred 730
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC