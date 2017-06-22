Investigation into crash of Arapahoe ...

Investigation into crash of Arapahoe deputy, state patrol trooper could take weeks

An Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy and a state trooper were involved in a head-on collision near Manila Road and 48th Avenue in Arapahoe County. It could take weeks before investigators determine the cause of a head-on collision between an Arapahoe County sheriff's deputy and a Colorado State Patrol trooper last Saturday when both officers were responding to a report of a road rage incident, Aurora police said Thursday.

