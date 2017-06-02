'I Cried': Swastikas Spray Painted On Home Investigated As Hate Crime
AURORA, Colo. - A Jewish couple walked out of their home Friday morning to see a swastika spray-painted onto their garage and another on their mailbox after police notified them of the vandalism.
