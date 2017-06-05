Glazed & Confuzed Opens at Stanley Marketplace, Plans Copper Door Pop-Up
Glazed & Confuzed has opened the doors of its new doughnut digs inside the Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, where it will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., only a month after leaving its original location on Leetsdale Drive. Owner Josh Schwab promises to serve his customers the same doughnuts that they've grown to love since he started the business in 2012.
