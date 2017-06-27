Epileptic man charged with second-degree assault after involuntarily spitting on officer
But he doesn't recall what happened just before he found himself under a pile of police officers and paramedics. But he does not remember spitting at the firefighter who came to help him as he was emerging from an epileptic seizure - an involuntary action that led him to be charged with second-degree assault.
