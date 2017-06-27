Epileptic man charged with second-deg...

Epileptic man charged with second-degree assault after involuntarily spitting on officer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

But he doesn't recall what happened just before he found himself under a pile of police officers and paramedics. But he does not remember spitting at the firefighter who came to help him as he was emerging from an epileptic seizure - an involuntary action that led him to be charged with second-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 29 min Frankie Rizzo 51,505
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,759
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 7 hr gwen 1,142
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 9 hr Encryptedjim 733
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) 18 hr Wrestler facesitter 13
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Ron Paul Liberty 170
Is pink around Jun 24 Heavenlee50 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC