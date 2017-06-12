EDITORIAL: Denver goes Gaylord with c...

EDITORIAL: Denver goes Gaylord with convention center

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Gazette

Denver voters approved a tourism tax increase in 2015, after city officials told them it would generate $104 million for improvements to the Colorado Convention Center. It was honest, fair and legal under Colorado's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 42 min Respect71 50,292
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 55 min Respect71 28,523
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 5 hr Rajalihi 4
Roosters 5 hr Rajalihi 3
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 7 hr Solique 166
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun julia 1,140
News Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne... Sat troyetaylor 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC