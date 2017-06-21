Denver passes 30-million visitor mark...

Denver passes 30-million visitor mark for first time

Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Zach Wandishin, 15, of Aurora, plays one of many of Denver's 16th street mall pianos near Skyline Park in Denver last June. Denver played host to 31.5 million visitors last year, with 17.3 million spending at least one night here, once again setting new tourism records, according to a study by Longwoods International, a tourism research firm.

