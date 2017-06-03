Denver group joins national protests ...

Denver group joins national protests for gun violence awareness

Saturday Jun 3

A couple dozen people, all clad in orange, took to Denver streets mid-day Saturday demanding for communities free of gun violence. Demonstrators started in Highland Park and marched south, chanting "not one more" and "stop the silence, no more gun violence," receiving applause as they passed the March For Truth at Commons Park and finishing at Union Station.

