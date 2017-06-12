Connecticut NBC joins boycott - refuses to air Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones
Even a local NBC affiliate has joined backlash against NBC host Megyn Kelly's planned Sunday broadcast of an interview with InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Connecticut NBC station WVIT - which is owned by the network - has announced they are refusing to air the interview, according to TVNewser .
