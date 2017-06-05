Colorado mountaineer Chris Bombardier...

Colorado mountaineer Chris Bombardier becomes first hemophiliac to summit Mount Everest

Wednesday

Colorado mountaineer Chris Bombardier on May 22 became the first person with hemophilia to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world at 29,029 feet. Bombardier has severe hemophilia B, a rare genetic bleeding disorder that is caused by having a deficiency of factors IX, a clotting protein.

