Colorado mountaineer Chris Bombardier becomes first hemophiliac to summit Mount Everest
Colorado mountaineer Chris Bombardier on May 22 became the first person with hemophilia to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world at 29,029 feet. Bombardier has severe hemophilia B, a rare genetic bleeding disorder that is caused by having a deficiency of factors IX, a clotting protein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|Terra Firma
|50,134
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,468
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 5
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ...
|Jun 4
|Bored
|1
|a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s...
|May 30
|WANDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC