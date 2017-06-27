CDOT moves ahead with I-70 expansion project

Fire Weather Warning issued June 26 at 8:46PM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit Fire Weather Warning issued June 26 at 2:52PM MDT expiring June 27 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Fremont, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache Fire Weather Warning issued June 26 at 2:52PM MDT expiring June 27 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued June 26 at 2:52PM MDT expiring June 28 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Pitkin, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued June 26 at 3:17AM MDT expiring June 27 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Grand, Jackson, Park, Summit DENVER The Colorado Department of Transportation is moving ahead with its billion-dollar plan to expand Interstate 70, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.