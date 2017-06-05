CDBG is the wrong target

CDBG is the wrong target

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Messenger

If President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program is accepted by Congress, it would not be the first time Washington has attempted to rein in federal spending on the backs of thousands of local governments. It happened a few decades ago when a CDBG predecessor, Revenue Sharing, was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min cpeter1313 50,191
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 28,478
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Chris 728
what is wrong with you people???? 6 hr As I see it 18
News APNewsBreak: No prosecution in over-budget vete... 11 hr CodeTalker 1
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 21 hr Stand by me 1,139
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Jun 5 Dubya Trump 164
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at June 09 at 3:42PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC