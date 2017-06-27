Aurora Strong Resilience Center helps residents through all of life's ups and downs
Steve Yacovetta, left, Vanessa Molina, and Verna Lee Gholson, right, are some of the volunteers that work in the community garden at the Aurora Strong Resilience Center on June 20, 2017 in Aurora. The programming and outreach has grown at the center in the last few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|46 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,652
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|3 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|28,772
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Abandoned mistress
|172
|Connect for tar
|Tue
|Judith
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC