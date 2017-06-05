Aurora police seeking public's help in identifying who painted swastikas on Jewish family's home
An Aurora family woke up last week to find swastikas painted on their home. . AURORA-Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect after an Aurora family woke up last week to find swastikas painted on their home.
