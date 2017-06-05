Aurora police seeking public's help i...

Aurora police seeking public's help in identifying who painted swastikas on Jewish family's home

An Aurora family woke up last week to find swastikas painted on their home. . AURORA-Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect after an Aurora family woke up last week to find swastikas painted on their home.

