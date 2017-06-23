Aurora police arrest man in connectio...

Aurora police arrest man in connection with a fatal stabbing on RTD bus

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Denver Post

Aurora police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing at about 8 a.m. Friday morning near 13th Avenue and Ursula Street, south of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The male victim was stabbed multiple times and died later at a hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.

