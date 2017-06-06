Aurora motel residents resist eviction after new owner raises weekly rent
King's Inn Motel residents only got a few days notice that their weekly rent was doubling, forcing most into a state of panic not knowing where they will be able to go. King's Inn Motel residents Alvino Watkins Jr. and his wife Jeannine embrace in their apartment at the inn June 6, 2017 in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|44 min
|Wondering
|50,113
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,452
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|Is he legitimate
|726
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Dubya Trump
|164
|Tar in Denver
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|7
|Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ...
|Jun 4
|Bored
|1
|a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s...
|May 30
|WANDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC