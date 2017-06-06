Aurora motel residents resist evictio...

Aurora motel residents resist eviction after new owner raises weekly rent

Read more: Denver Post

King's Inn Motel residents only got a few days notice that their weekly rent was doubling, forcing most into a state of panic not knowing where they will be able to go. King's Inn Motel residents Alvino Watkins Jr. and his wife Jeannine embrace in their apartment at the inn June 6, 2017 in Aurora.

