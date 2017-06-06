Aurora mom fears daughter missing for...

Aurora mom fears daughter missing for nearly a year could be held by sex traffickers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

But rather than provide comfort, those tantalizing bits of information led to more grief, Jones said Tuesday. "When we found out that they were dead ends, it was hard."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Pilots Nail Drivi... 50,069
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 44 min tbird19482 28,447
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 4 hr Is he legitimate 726
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ... Jun 4 Bored 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC