Aurora Fair Brings A Wealth of Services to the Homeless
When Daryl Shinault lived on the streets of Aurora last year, he didn't have anyone to help him get back on his feet. Even after moving into transitional housing for the formerly homeless, he says he still needs assistance with finding an apartment that he can afford and help with writing the best resume he possibly can.
