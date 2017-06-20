Aurora congregation donates St. Matth...

Aurora congregation donates St. Matthew's church, land to new nonprofit refugee center

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The congregation that worshiped at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in north Aurora recently voted to donate the church and land to a newly formed nonprofit refugee community center that will remodel the space for multi-faith use. Village Exchange Center opened inside the more than 40-year-old church at 1609 Havana St. last month after years of talks and negotiations with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,948
Cole Slaw 2 hr Virona 2
Roosters 2 hr Limbaugh 6
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 2 hr Goisha 5
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 2 hr Solique 12
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr tbird19482 28,691
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 19 hr Sergio Fred 730
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC