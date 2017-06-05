APNewsBreak: No perjury prosecution o...

APNewsBreak: No perjury prosecution over costly VA hospital

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Workers toil on one of the buildings on the campus of the Veterans Administration hospital under construction Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Aurora, Colo. The United States Justice Department has declined to prosecute Veterans Affairs Department executives after lawmakers accused two of them of misleading Congress about massive cost overruns at the Aurora construction site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Vernon 50,161
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbird19482 28,471
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 8 hr Stand by me 1,139
what is wrong with you people???? 8 hr Ruined 17
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Laura Scurt 727
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Jun 5 Dubya Trump 164
Fca aurora: anyone know what's it like working ... Jun 4 Bored 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at June 08 at 1:47PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC