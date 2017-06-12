APNewsBreak: Ex-VA exec says he wasn't told hospital cost
In this April 22, 2014 file photo, a man works on a facade during construction of a new Veterans Administration hospital in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colo. Glenn Haggstrom, the former top construction official for the Veterans Affairs Department who retired in 2015, told The Associated Press he was astounded by the price of the hospital under construction outside Denver and that he was never told the price had ballooned to more than $1.7 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,501
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|25 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,584
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Sorosing On
|167
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Jun 11
|julia
|1,140
|Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne...
|Jun 10
|troyetaylor
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Jun 10
|charisse
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC