Amazon announces plans to open robotics fulfillment center in Thornton
Amazon announced plans Monday to open its second Colorado fulfillment center - and the state's first Amazon Robotics facility - in Thornton. "We are excited to continue growing in Colorado with the new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Thornton," said Akash Chauhan, Amazon's Vice President of North American Operations in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|47 min
|cpeter1313
|50,323
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|28,530
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|7 hr
|Sorosing On
|167
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|13 hr
|Rajalihi
|4
|Roosters
|13 hr
|Rajalihi
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|julia
|1,140
|Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne...
|Sat
|troyetaylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC