Amazon announces plans to open roboti...

Amazon announces plans to open robotics fulfillment center in Thornton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Amazon announced plans Monday to open its second Colorado fulfillment center - and the state's first Amazon Robotics facility - in Thornton. "We are excited to continue growing in Colorado with the new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Thornton," said Akash Chauhan, Amazon's Vice President of North American Operations in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 47 min cpeter1313 50,323
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr HillaryFourty6 28,530
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 7 hr Sorosing On 167
Deepak Chapra has defective brain 13 hr Rajalihi 4
Roosters 13 hr Rajalihi 3
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Sun julia 1,140
News Aurora motel residents resist eviction after ne... Sat troyetaylor 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC