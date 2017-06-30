ADAPT protesters in wheelchairs remov...

ADAPT protesters in wheelchairs removed from Colorado U.S. Sen. Gardner's Denver office

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Gazette

Dawn Russell gets arrested by Denver police officers after refusing the vacate the offices of Senator Cory Gardner on June 29, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. A handful of people, all of whom are with ADAPT, held a sit-in for 58 hours in the tiny front lobby space in the office of Colorado Senator Cory Gardner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Frankie Rizzo 51,198
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr yehoshooah adam 28,798
woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15) 4 hr pete repeat 36
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 8 hr Thamie Nelson 737
Roosters 21 hr Jahlihiam 9
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 21 hr Valjencia 15
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16) 21 hr Valjencia 29
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,623 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC