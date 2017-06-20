2 Rescued From Clear Creek While Tubing

2 Rescued From Clear Creek While Tubing

2 Rescued From Clear Creek While Tubing Two people were rescued from Clear Creek in Golden on Monday night. They were tubing, which is banned on the swift water in that area.

