With sleek new kids-only helicopter, Children's Hospital and...
Flight for Life pilot Cpt. Satoshi Mori exits the brand new Children's Hospital Flight for Life H130 T2 helicopter after landing on the Children's Hospital helipad May 5, 2017 in Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,929
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,323
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|brent wuss
|721
|Facebook and Twitter
|2 hr
|End times
|2
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|6 hr
|swedenforever
|152
|106.7 kbpi is the worst morning show ever! (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Ydg
|588
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|May 13
|Princess Hey
|26,367
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC