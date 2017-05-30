Washington remains the problem
If President Donald Trump's proposal to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program is accepted by Congress, it would not be the first time Washington has attempted to rein in federal spending on the backs of thousands of local governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|49,819
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|SirBourbon
|54
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,421
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 30
|Tammy Roth
|723
|a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s...
|May 30
|WANDA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC