Undocumented Aurora father released by ICE
AURORA, Colo. Arturo Hernandez-Garcia, the undocumented man who was detained at work last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents , was released from federal immigration custody late Tuesday and granted a reprieve to go to his daughter's graduation, according to his lawyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|TomInElPaso
|48,389
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Respect71
|28,214
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,295
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|bigpoppi
|22
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC