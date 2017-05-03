Undocumented Aurora father released b...

Undocumented Aurora father released by ICE

AURORA, Colo. Arturo Hernandez-Garcia, the undocumented man who was detained at work last week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents , was released from federal immigration custody late Tuesday and granted a reprieve to go to his daughter's graduation, according to his lawyer.

