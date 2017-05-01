The Medical Center of Aurora & Projec...

The Medical Center of Aurora & Project Angel Heart Use Food as Medicine

The Medical Center of Aurora announced today that they are partnering with Project Angel Heart in a groundbreaking pilot program whereby TMCA dietitians will help discharged patients connect with Project Angel Heart, who will then provide healthy meals to those patients for 30 days following their hospital stay. Patients who are released from the hospital typically have a discharge plan of care to ensure that they receive ongoing health care maintenance.

