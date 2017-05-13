Suspect in New Harbor embezzlement case fails to appear for Colorado hearing
A woman who local police say embezzled more than $50,000 from a New Harbor convenience store is at large after failing to appear for a recent extradition hearing in Colorado. Siarra M. Kear, 23, of New Harbor, faces one count each of class B forgery and class B theft by unauthorized taking, according to court documents.
