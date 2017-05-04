Sony Releases Joker's Poltergeist wit...

Sony Releases Joker's Poltergeist with Eric Roberts and Dustin Diamond on DVD/VOD

Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Director Christopher S. Lind's Joker's Poltergeist is now available on DVD and VOD courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. The film is loosely inspired by the 2012 theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado , with a theater owner trying to restart her business after a maniac dressed as a clown opens fire on the premises.

