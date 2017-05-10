Rita Price Wraps Up Singles Title at ...

Rita Price Wraps Up Singles Title at USTA National Women's 50-90 Hard Court Championships

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tennis Panorama

Tournament to Conclude on Sunday with Full Schedule of Consolation Matches La Jolla, Calif. - - Rita Price of Aurora, Colo., used an all-court game to blank Helene Salvetat of Hossegor, France 6-0, 6-0 and capture the 90 and over singles title of the USTA National Women's 50-90 Hard Court Championships at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Panorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,828
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,317
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat Princess Hey 26,367
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Sat Top 83
ProGlide Tanning for genitals Sat Super tanner 1
Advice for visiting Denver Sat Lynchmon 3
Opiates Fri tony 7
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC