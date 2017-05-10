Rita Price Wraps Up Singles Title at USTA National Women's 50-90 Hard Court Championships
Tournament to Conclude on Sunday with Full Schedule of Consolation Matches La Jolla, Calif. - - Rita Price of Aurora, Colo., used an all-court game to blank Helene Salvetat of Hossegor, France 6-0, 6-0 and capture the 90 and over singles title of the USTA National Women's 50-90 Hard Court Championships at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
